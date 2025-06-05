Eid-el-Kabir: NSCDC deploys 725 personnel to Zamfara worship centres

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Zamfara State Command, has deployed 725 personnel to worship centres to ensure a hitch-free Eid-el-Kabir celebration in the state.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Zamfara State NSCDC Public Relations Officer, ASC II Umar Mohammed M., it was stated that Commandant Sani Mustafa approved the deployment to proactively safeguard citizens and their property during the Eid celebration.

“Commandant Sani Mustafa confirmed the deployment to various Eid prayer grounds across the fourteen (14) local government areas of the state to ensure calm and order during the pre-Eid, active Eid, and post-Eid-el-Adha celebrations,” he said.

He further affirmed the consistency and professionalism displayed by NSCDC personnel in the state throughout the celebrations and beyond.

The State Commandant also reiterated that the NSCDC, under the capable leadership of the Commandant General, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, OFR, mni, remains committed to securing the nation against insecurity, and the Zamfara State Command will not relent in its efforts.

