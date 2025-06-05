Metro

Eid-el-Kabir: NSCDC deploys 725 personnel to Zamfara worship centres

Attahiru Ahmed
NSCDC deploys personnel

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Zamfara State Command, has deployed 725 personnel to worship centres to ensure a hitch-free Eid-el-Kabir celebration in the state.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Zamfara State NSCDC Public Relations Officer, ASC II Umar Mohammed M., it was stated that Commandant Sani Mustafa approved the deployment to proactively safeguard citizens and their property during the Eid celebration.

“Commandant Sani Mustafa confirmed the deployment to various Eid prayer grounds across the fourteen (14) local government areas of the state to ensure calm and order during the pre-Eid, active Eid, and post-Eid-el-Adha celebrations,” he said.

ALSO READ: Gombe: Police assure of security during Eid-El-Kabir celebrations

He further affirmed the consistency and professionalism displayed by NSCDC personnel in the state throughout the celebrations and beyond.

The State Commandant also reiterated that the NSCDC, under the capable leadership of the Commandant General, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, OFR, mni, remains committed to securing the nation against insecurity, and the Zamfara State Command will not relent in its efforts.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Kaduna pays NECO fees, Kaduna to return 100,000 out of school children back to school,traders get health insurance debit card, kaduna map, Police arrest housewife, Kaduna judge fines lawyer suspects remanded in Kaduna, Gunmen kidnap special, Kaduna govt rescues Kaduna Assembly Speaker pays NECO fees for 1,000 students, supports vulnerable groups
Next Article Kalu donates Rams, Climate change in Nigeria, Renewed Hope Agenda, Easter: Kalu, Ogundoyin felicitate Christians, The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, on Wednesday commended Nigerian workers for their resilience, acknowledging their pivotal role in the nation's development. Eid-El-Kabir: Kalu donates rams, rice, other food items to Abia Muslims community

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×