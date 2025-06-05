Maritime

SGF Akume visits NSC, reaffirms support for maritime sector reforms

Tola Adenubi
Nigerian shippers' council
Executive Secretary/CEO Nigerian Shippers’ Council Dr. Akutah Pius Ukeyima (left) presenting a souvenir to the Secretary to the Federal Government, Senator George Akume, when the later paid a courtesy visit to the nations Port Economic regulator recently.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has recently paid a high-level visit to the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) headquarters in Lagos, underscoring the Federal Government’s commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda and the development of the Marine and Blue Economy.

Addressing the Council’s Management staff, Akume commended the NSC leadership and reaffirmed the government’s support for strategic reforms aimed at improving Nigeria’s port sector.

The SGF highlighted the President’s significant contributions to infrastructure, education, and empowerment, showcasing the country’s overall development.

The NSC’s Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Akutah Pius, in his response, said that the visit of the SGF emphasized the Council’s vital role in regulating and facilitating trade at Nigeria’s ports.

Dr. Akutah solicited more robust support for the council’s transformation agenda, particularly as it prepares to evolve into the Nigerian Port Economic Regulatory Agency (NPERA).

The meeting concluded with a renewed call for collaboration among stakeholders to realize a modern, efficient, and investor-friendly maritime environment, aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic roadmap. It also highlights the government’s commitment to strengthening regulatory frameworks and enhancing service delivery in Nigeria’s maritime sector.

