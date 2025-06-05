Two more suspects wanted over N1 bn CBEX fraud — EFCC

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have declared two suspects, Folashade Odelana and Bamidele Ayodele Abiodun, wanted over an alleged N1 bn cryptocurrency scam connected to Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX).

In a statement shared on Wednesday, via its official X (formerly Twitter)account, the commission urged public members with useful information on their location to contact any of its offices across the country.

The last known address of the suspects, according to the anti-graft agency, is 17, Oremeta Street, Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos.

Recall that Tribune Online earlier reported in April that CBEX users raised an alarm over the scam, which had left many Nigerians “devastated and financially stranded”.

Earlier, while the commission declared eight suspects, namely – Adefowora Abiodun Olanipekun, Adefowora Oluwanisola, Emmanuel Uko, Seyi Oloyede, Johnson Okiroh Otieno, Israel Mbaluka, Joseph Michiro Kabera, and Serah Michiro wanted in connection with the case, it also obtained arrest warrants for six of them – Olanipekun, Oluwanisola, Uko, Oloyede, Avwerosuo Otorudo, and Chukwuebuka Ehirim.

The EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, assured the CBEX scam victims that the commission is progressing with its investigation and recovery efforts.

