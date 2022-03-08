JUSUN berates state governors over non-implementation of judiciary financial autonomy

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has criticised what it termed as “nonchalant attitude of state governors towards the full implementation of the financial autonomy for the judiciary.”

Rising from its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Kano, Kano State, JUSUN, in a statement signed by its National President, Marwan Mustapha Adamu and General Secretary, M. Adeto, the union said, “NEC-in-session appreciates the National President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olumide Akpata, represented by the National 1st Vice President, John Aikpokpo-Martins, for his support and solidarity in the struggle for the financial independence of the judiciary.

“NEC-in-session frowns at the nonchalant attitude of state governors towards the full implementation of the financial autonomy for the judiciary despite assurances that led to the suspension of the national JUSUN strike.

“NEC-in-session condemns the unwillingness of some state governors to assent and effect the Fund Management Law enacted for the state judiciaries.

“NEC-in-session expresses displeasure at the lingering issue of upward review of peculiar allowances to federal and state judiciaries and hereby calls on the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed, to urgently take proactive measures to approve and effect its implementation.

“NEC-in-session hereby calls on all stakeholders whose intervention led to the suspension of the JUSUN strike to do the needful in order to avoid industrial disharmony.

“NEC-in-session hereby calls on all members of the union to be calm and await further directives as it affects all issues in the struggle; issued March 5, 2022 at Kano.”