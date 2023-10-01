The senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi Central, Chief Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has called on true justice to keep Nigeria on path of greatness amid the auspicious occasion of the nation’s 63rd independence anniversary.

The PDP chieftain also urged Nigerians to join hands in anticipation of a new Nigeria where rule of law thrives.

“Independence Day symbolises the sacrifices of our heroes past and their unwavering determination for a better Nigeria. Today, we honor their memories and pay tribute to their selfless contributions. Indeed their exemplary leadership has become a beacon of hope for us today.

“Without mincing words, our poor have sacrificed too much, they need justice more than anything to become active citizens. Social justice, political justice, economic justice among others are needed to keep Nigeria on path of greatness.

“As we celebrate this auspicious occasion of a new birth, let’s join hands together in anticipation for a better Nigeria where rule of law becomes the order of the day. It’s time for us to build a Nigeria that thrives on unity, justice, and prosperity. May love and peace be with our beloved Nigeria always,” she said.

Recall Kogi State Election Petitions Tribunal, last month, had declared Natasha winner of the Kogi Central Senatorial election held in February.

It also invalidated the victory of Senator Abubakar Ohere of the All Progressives Congress.

The Tribunal Chairman, Justice K. A. Orjiako, delivered the unanimous judgment of the three-man panel, revealing that Sen. Ohere’s results were inflated in nine polling units in the Ajaokuta Local Government Area.

He added that the Independent National Electoral Commission reduced Natasha’s results in those areas and omitted the results of three other polling units meant for Natasha in the same LGA.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE