JUST IN: NASU, SSANU suspend strike

By Christian Appolos, Abuja
Adamu Adamu, Minister of Education

The Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Allied and Education Institutions (NASU) on Saturday suspended their strike actions after a brief meeting with the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu in Abuja.

A members of the unions who spoke to NIGERIAN TRIBUNE on anonymity, said SSANU and NASU members will likely resume work in the universities across the country starting from Wednesday next week.

Education Minister was quoted to have said that Federal Government has committed N50 billion to pay earned allowances for members of SSANU, NASU and the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

Details later.

