JUST IN: Labour party suspends Ogun exco

• passes vote of confidence on its National Chairman

By Òsárétín Òsádébàmwén - Abuja
The Labour Party (LP) has suspended the executive of the Ogun State chapter of the party over what it described as anti-party activities.

This was disclosed during a press briefing addressed by the secretary of the party, Umar Farouk Ibrahim.

He said a caretaker committee would soon be announced to take over the affairs of the party in the state.

Details later…

