Another fuel scarcity looms as IPMAN kicks over N42 billion debts, claims

Fuel supply may once again be disrupted throughout the country except the Federal Government immediately pays members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) their outstanding debts inclusive of N42 billion deductions from their claims.

In a statement in Benin, Edo State, by the national president of IPMAN, Mr Sanusi Abdul-Fari, after a meeting of independent marketers, he called on the Ministry of Petroleum Resources in particular to prevail on the management of Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF) to pay them their claims to avoid disruption in fuel distribution which could lead to major fuel crisis.

Abdul-Fari said: “As our country continues to suffer disruption in hiccup over the supply of premium Motor Spirit commonly known as petrol, occasioned by price instability, our members have shown resilience and commitment in remaining in business.

“As we continue to invest our resources in the market irrespective of price uncertainties, we call on Federal Government to prevail on PEF to pay the huge debt it owes the marketers to enable us remain in business.

“As I speak with you, PEF is owing some of our members up to two years. PEF should pay marketers their outstanding debts inclusive of N42 billion deductions from marketers claims to avoid disruption in fuel distribution which could lead to major fuel crisis.

“PEF is owing marketers billions of naira. I know some independent marketers who are being owed over N300 million. As I am talking to you, some are owed over N200 million.”

He added that marketers are in support of post deregulation as entrenched in the Petroleum Industry Bill as it will not only make products more abundant, but marketers will also get products easily and make PEF to be irrelevant.