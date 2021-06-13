June 12: National referendum, catalyst to nation building ― Group

A Non-Political Movement, the All Referendum People Movement (ARPM), has disclosed that the National referendum remains the catalyst to nation-building.

The Group noted that a national referendum is inevitable to solve Nigeria’s burning issues of secessions, agitations from some quarters, unemployment, and insecurity of lives and properties.

The Convener of the Movement, Hon Mutiu Okunola, said such would guarantee true democratic governance and the 2023 election come to reality; since the country’s unity is non-negotiable.

Mutiu made this disclosure during the world press conference held in commemoration of the country’s democracy day, held yesterday in Lagos.

He said that the Nigerian people needed an immediate disconnection from the past systems by opting for a reformation agenda to restructure the country’s fourth republic rules and constitution, as a rescue mission to solve the present hardship and unnecessary misrule by colonial mentality.

Meanwhile, the Convener had explained that the fourth republic failed due to the fact that the adopted constitution aimed to transform the military to civilian government was personal interest-driven.

He further explained that the consequence of such constitutional inheritance by the government is clearly manifested in the country’s political and economic predicament.

“The fourth republic was formed on failure due to the constitution that was adopted from Gen. Sanni Abacha in whose intention was to transform from military uniform to ‘Agbada’ in democracy, so the constitution for that transformation was hinged on the personal interest of his continuing in office by manipulation.

“The constitution is neither a people’s oriented or designed to meet day to day diverse running of a complex society like Nigeria in terms of the ethnicity and religion background.

“Nevertheless, the consequence of such constitutional inheritance by the government that does not have the genuine interest of the people is clearly manifested in our political and economic predicament of today,” he stated.

