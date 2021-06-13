Respect rule of law, stop shrinking civic spaces, CISLAC tells Buhari

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, (CISLAC) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to respect the rule of law and stop shrinking civic spaces.

According to a statement issued on Democracy Day, CISLAC said it is puzzled with how the president is handling fundamental human right issues, particularly, the recent ban on Twitter operations, adding that the president’s actions are proving to be undemocratic.

Executive Director of CISLAC, Auwal Rafsanjani, in the statement, said the sequence of events that followed the ban, along with media harassment and illegal ban on protest, are “basic symptoms of the lack of necessary democratic values in the country.”

“[These democratic values] are mistaken by some individuals or groups to exacerbate insecurity, inflict tensions, killings, destructions and instabilities; as recently observed in some parts of the country,” Mr Rafsanjani said.

Mr Rafsanjani said that the Nigerian people are yet to have the hopes and expectations of the 1999 return to democracy, adding that residents are forced to endure the growing trend of socio-economic and political challenges delivered by each administration.

The executive director said CISLAC still finds the electoral process lacking in credibility and seeks a review that would instil people-oriented blueprints in political parties.

He said: “We demand unconditional respect for citizens’ human rights irrespective of their socio-economic and political status at all levels including recognition of their freedom of expression as a Constitutional right and not privilege.

“We call on the government at all levels to uphold and allow civic space for meaningful contribution to democratic governance in Nigeria, with a demonstrated commitment to the principles of responsibility and responsiveness for good governance.

“We call for the creation of an independent and functional Electoral Offences Commission to investigate and prosecute breaches of relevant electoral provisions including vote-buying and rigging.

“We further demand immediate investigation and prosecution of the recent killings of innocent citizens and security personnel in various parts of the country to demonstrate social justice, reinforce peaceful co-existence and responsive governance.”

