June 12: Democracy is a continuous struggle ― Soludo

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo has described democracy as a continuous struggle towards a better society.

Soludo stated this on Sunday, during a special mass to mark Nigeria’s June 12 Democracy Day Celebration at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia.

The Governor hinted that nation-building is a consequence of the struggle for class, social or otherwise.

He said that values such as focus, determination and perseverance are indispensable in this kind of struggle.

According to Governor Soludo, there is no perfect society anywhere in the world, accounting for various contestations and contradictions, adding however that they bring out the best in the society.

The Governor pointed out that for Ndi Anambra, it is a struggle to build a liveable and prosperous homeland where everybody has a very fundamental role to play.





Governor Soludo recalled that by bonding together, Nigeria consistently struggled against the dictatorship during which many people even paid the ultimate price.

He stressed that the sacrifices by the late MKO Abiola and others, in the course of the struggle that gave rise to the Democracy Day celebration will not be taken for granted.

His message via statement was made available to journalists in Awka, by his Press Secretary, Mr Christian Aburime.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered… Democracy is a continuous struggle…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics… Democracy is a continuous struggle…