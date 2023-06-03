The end of the leadership tussle in the Labour Party may yet be in sight, as the Lamidi Apapa group has secured a Court Order staying the execution of the High Court of Justice, Edo State delivered on the 26th of May, 2023 on suit HCU/21/2023 in favour of the National Chairman of the Party, Barr. Julius Abure and three others which consequently, grant him the right to act as Chairman of the Party.

Former Publicity Secretary of the Party, Dr Abayomi Arabambi, said the Lamidi Apapa-led group has secured three notices in motion appealing against the said judgment.

Arabambi said “We have filled today at the court of appeal Benin 3 notices of appeal with a stay of execution granted on the judgment delivered on the 26th day of May 2023 where the court order the NWC of our party under Alh Bashiru Lamidi Apapa not to act on the suspension made by the ward 3 executives.

“With the stay of execution from the higher court now, the judgment is now in nullity and of no effect thus, the suspension of Julius ABURE still subsists with the restraining order of the FCT high court granted on April 5th”, Arabambi said.

In the motion on notice, the document reads: “An order staying execution of the Judgment of this Honourable Court delivered on 26” day of May 2023 in SUIT NO: HCU/21/2023 pending the determination of the appeal already filed”

According to the court document dated 2nd day of June 2023, in the notice of Appeal, it reads in part: “that the Appellant being dissatisfied with the Judgment/Decision of the Edo State High Court, Benin Judicial Division sitting at Benin coram: Honourable Justice E.O. Ahamioje (hereinafter referred to as “the learned trial Judge”), delivered on Friday 26″ day of May 2023 in Suit No. HCU/21/2023, between Barr. Julius Abure & 3 others V. Thompson Ehiguese & 2 others, hereby appeal against the decision to the Court of Appeal upon the grounds set forth in Paragraph 3 and shall at the hearing of the appeal seek the reliefs set forth in paragraph 4.”

Paragraph four states that “The Learned Trial Judge of the Edo State High Court erred in law when he failed, neglected and/or refused to pronounce upon and resolve all the issues in contention between the parties and thereby denied the Appellant fair hearing guaranteed by section 36 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

