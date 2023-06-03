Yesterday night, Nigerian actor and Producer, Ramsey Nouah; veteran photographer, Kelechi Amadi-Obi, and actress and content creator, Temitope Olowiniyan attended the launch of The Macallan M collection in style.

The Influential Ramsey Nouah, a legend in the world of African cinema, has won the hearts of millions with his exceptional talent and captivating performances. He dark blue velvet blazer, a simple white dress shirt and striped tie and khaki brown pants.

Also, Kelechi Amadi-Obi, a renowned Nigerian photographer, has received accolades for his accomplishments in the world of photography. With his artistic vision and creative mastery, he has established himself as a leading figure in the industry. Amadi-Obi always with his trusted camera, opted for a monochrome look with a pair of tailored trousers and a shirt at the event.

Just as Ramsey Nouah leaves us captivated with his elegant style, Kelechi Amadi-Obi leaves us in awe of his artistic brilliance.

Adding to the star-studded event, were over 40 affluent Nigerians who joined in pairing the finest whisky with a three-course feast.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE