Zamfara state governor, Dauda Lawal has appointed a former Managing Director of the state radio, Nuhu Salihu Anka as the Director of General Media and Communication.

A statement dated 29th May 2023 and marked GO/2023/013 which was personally signed by the governor on Friday said the appointment is with immediate effect.

According to the governor, “I wish to convey to you my decision to appoint you as the Director General Media and Communication to the Governor of Zamfara state.

The statement also said his appointment was based on his proven capabilities and dedication to duty over the years.

“This appointment, with effect from 29th May 2023 is predicated on your proven capabilities and your dedication to duty, exhibited patriotic zeal and passion for the development of our dear state.

Thus, the statement maintained that “Our shared values and the wealth of experience you will bring to bear in this position will by no means, ensure the success of our administration and a better life for the people of Zamfara state.

