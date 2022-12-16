Jonathan felicitates Buhari at 80

Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 80th birthday and prayed for God’s guidance and protection as he pilots the affairs of the nation in the remaining months of his administration.

In a goodwill message he personally signed, Dr. Jonathan noted that President Buhari has had an exceptional opportunity of leading the country twice, both as a military Head of state and civilian President.

Ikechukwu Eze Special Adviser to Dr. Goodluck Jonathan quoted the former President as saying, “I am delighted to felicitate you on the occasion of your 80th birthday. I join your family , friends and other well-wishers to thank God for the gift of life and the strength to pilot the affairs of this nation for the past seven and a half years.

“As a leader, you are one of the few Nigerians who have been privileged to administer our country at different political eras; both as a military Head of State and civilian president. During these times, you have offered your best efforts in the pursuit of your aspirations for the nation.

“As you celebrate, I wish you the strength, peace and God’s guidance in the remaining months of your administration and even beyond. On behalf of my family, I wish you a happy birthday.”