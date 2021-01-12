Joint Security Task Force repels attack by bandits on Niger community

The Joint Security Task Force deployed to keep watch in Erena town of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State has successfully repelled armed bandits trying to attack the town.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the bandits had laid siege on the town at about 4:00 am on Tuesday in a coordinated attempt to unleash terror on the people.

It was further learnt that the security task force based in the town, however, put up a brave fight with their superior firepower that prevented the hoodlums from gaining access.

An eyewitness who is said to be Co-Covener of Shiroro Youths Forum, Comrade Bello Ibrahim told our reporter in a brief chat on Tuesday in Minna that an Hilux van assigned to the security outfit was, however, set on fire by the bandits.

According to Ibrahim who spoke with the Nigerian Tribune via the telephone, said, “yes I can confirm to you that in the early hours of today (Tuesday) that some armed terrorists in their large numbers stormed Erena town in an attempt to unleash terror on defenceless, peaceful and unsuspecting locals.”

He explained that the terrorists, however, met a stiff resistance from the Security Joint Task Force team, comprising conventional security and local vigilantes, stationed at the Day Secondary School, Erena.

He said, “they were engaged in a fierce gun battle which lasted for several hours and consequently, the criminals couldn’t gain access to the town. There were sporadic gunshots as sounds of gunshots could be heard from all over the places.”

He said casualty figures from both sides have not been ascertained as of the time of filing this report on Tuesday in Minna, as the area has been cordoned off by security operatives highlighting that, “a vehicle belonging to the gallant security men was seen to have been set ablaze. On the whole, the deadly attack was successfully repelled. Kudos to our gallant officers and men in conjunction with local vigilante group for this heroic performance while on the line of duty.”

However, concerted efforts by our reporter to confirm the incident with the Police Public Relations Officer, Niger State Command, ASP Wasiu Abiodun was not successful, as several calls made to his phone were not answered. He also did not reply to the text message sent to his cellphone.

The State Police Command is yet to issue a statement on the incident as of the time of filing this report.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. JUSTICE NWAFOR joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…