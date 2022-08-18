Join hands with your monarch, Isiwo indigenes urged

AN industrialist, Chief Ademola Adediran, has called on indigenes of Isiwo-Ijebu, Ogun State, to rally round the town’s traditional ruler, Oba Ade Salisu in improving the socio-political and economic fortunes of the town.

Adediran lauded the efforts of the Oba Salisu, noting that Isiwo continues to wear new look in successive years as attested to by the natives of the town nationwide and in diaspora but added that the collaborative efforts of stakeholders can take the town a notch higher.

‘’It is good to have a traditional, noble and enlightened oba as Lamodi of Isiwo-Ijebu. As an engineer, Oba Salisu knows a lot about state craft and his expertise is manifesting in the various developments in the town but it is never enough.

‘’Isiwo is one of the metros in Ijebuland and its indigenes are spread across the world doing great things and projecting the culture and ambience of the town. We can only thank the oba for serving as the rallying point,’’ said Adediran.

On the specific needs of the town, Adediran explained that there are more yet to be done on facilities’ upgrade, potable water supplies, environmental overhaul, and scholarship for indigent students, among others.

On the forthcoming general elections, Adediran called for increased motivation for security outfits, volunteers, vigilante groups and protection of the town’s youths from abusers.

‘’The young and the energetic must not allow themselves to be used to settle political scores. We need a peaceful environment for ourselves for full expression of democracy. This is crucial for us to secure economic prosperity. An informed political space free of civil turmoil will encourage visitors and investors to come and appreciate what we have for them as attraction. We can make Nigeria better if we all strive to use our respective communities as mini El Dorado.’’