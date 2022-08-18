Transportation Minister lauds SIFAX Group, assures of FG support

Maritime
By Tribune Online
Transportation Minister lauds SIFAX Group, assures of FG support
Capt. Ibraheem Olugbade, Executive Director, SIFAX Off Dock Nigeria Limited, addressing the Minister of Transportation, Alhaji Muazu Sambo (left), while John Jenkins, Managing Director, Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited, a subsidiary of SIFAX Group; a guest; Mrs Wunmi Eniola-Jegede, Executive Director, Business Development and Strategic Planning and Bode Ojeniyi, Group Executive Director, SIFAX Group look on, during the inspection tour of the Transportation Minister to SIFAX Group Terminals, at Tin Can Island and Ijora Causeway, recently.

Alhaji Muazu Sambo, Minister of Transportation, has lauded SIFAX Group for its socio-economic impact on the nation and promised to support the company’s businesses in order to contribute more to the economy.

He made this known during an inspection tour of Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited, the flagship business of SIFAX Group at Tin Can Island Port.

According to the Minister, SIFAX Group and its subsidiaries are adding great value to the Nigerian maritime sector and by extension the economy, and as such, deserves the government’s support.

He said: “I am excited at what your company is doing. You are really doing a great job. I want to assure you that we will look into the issue of concession renewal and make sure that this is wrapped up in no time. All the challenges being faced by your business have been outlined and we have begun consulting relevant agencies to make sure that we tackle them headlong. The maritime sector is dear to my heart and with the right atmosphere it can become the major earner for government. We will make sure that this terminal will operate at maximum capacity in no time”.

While welcoming him to the terminal, John Jenkins, MD, Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited, noted that the company was committed to exploring the potentials of the maritime sector, adding that SIFAX Group, the parent company, is continually investing in the terminal in order to deliver best value for all customers and grow the industry.

Captain Ibraheem Olugbade, Executive Director, SIFAX Off Dock Nigeria Limited, also highlighted SIFAX Group’s intervention in the maritime sector through the development of various inland container terminals around Tin Can and Apapa Ports.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

He said “We have developed various inland container terminals around Apapa and the most important of them is SIFAX Inland Container Terminal, located at Ijora. In the nearest future, we are hoping to receive vessels at this terminal. We move boxes from various terminals to the off docks and also received empty containers too”, he said.

The Minister was taken on a tour of Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited and SIFAX Inland Container Terminal, Ijora, Lagos.

You might also like
Maritime

Inspector of diving warns multinationals, indigenous firms against unauthorised…

Maritime

NIWA receiving proposals for Oguta, Baro, Lokoja river ports — Moghalu

Maritime

Only 25 out of 42 registered Free Trade Zones active — Customs

Maritime

NPA, indebted port concessionaires and matters arising

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More