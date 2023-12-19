Some youth in their hundreds in Jigawa have launched a massive campaign against gender violence, drug abuse and other harmful cultural practices within their respective communities.

The youth comprising both males and females were mobilized and empowered by Isa Wali Empowerment and Initiative Foundation with support from UNICEF which has resolved to carry out the project aimed at alleviating the menace which is in the increase across the state.

Speaking at a strategic and review meeting for final exit, the project Monitoring Officer Mrs Khadija Lawan stated that, the aim and objectives of the program were to create public awareness of the need for everyone to join hands in fighting the menace of drug abuse, harmful Cultural Practices and other social vices in the community.

She explained that the program also supported the youth in the last six months on how to work toward advocating and supporting girls’ child education, discouraging unnecessary and other unworthy spending during ceremonies.

“The program was piloted in six communities of three local government are namely Dutse, Birninku and Kiyawa, with 30 male, 30 female, we had equally reached about 1.4 million people through media and other avenue with our public awareness camping”

“We supported the establishment of Community cooperatives, advocating community demands to the authority, joining hands together in tackling the individual or community problems, as we are exiting, we are confident the community will sustain the work,” Khadija stated.

In her testimony at the closing ceremony Safiyya Muhammad Kudai stated that now she has training on how to approach young and elderly with useful advice and also championing the discouraging of some harmful cultural practices and “indeed, it is making a difference now”.

For Rabiu Ali, a 23-year-old said, with the training received, he had already swung into action in advising his fellow youth against drug abuse, and other social vices in society.

In his testimony, Shamsu Umar of Shuwarin Community Kiyawa local government said, the project has built its capacity on how to approach community problems for diplomatic and peaceful solutions and also vowed to continue promoting good Practices and discouraging harmful practices in the society.

However, Nafisa Abubakar of the same Shuwarin Community said, “Before the Isa Wali intervention I didn’t know we ladies have a role to play in fighting against the menace of drug abuse, early marriage, and gender base violence, but now we moulded and made to be champion of such struggle. Thanks to Isa Wali Foundation and our elders who supported us”.

The members of the community vanguards mentored by Isa Wali Initiative have promised to continue with the advocacy and public enlightenment on the area they were trained in in the absence of the foundation intervention., For peace stability and progress of their community.

