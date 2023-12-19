A 40-year-old woman, Mrs Modupeore Ogunrinola, has sent a save-my-soul to well-meaning Nigerians to assist her financially to treat a brain tumor which has become cancerous.

The mother of three who was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2020, said that on “20th September, 2020, I had the operation at Molly Specialist Hospital, Idi Ape, Ibadan through the financial, and psychological support of my parents, siblings at large and my husband.

In a voice note sent to Journalists in Bauchi, She explained that, “The surgery was confirmed to be very successful. This is to the extent that I did not exhibit any expected normal negative surgery aftermath. A few days later, I was discharged.”

According to her, “thereafter, I was recommended for radiotherapy which I had at University Teaching Hospital, Ibadan. I was recuperating and regaining my health progressively.”

Modupeore Ogunriiola also said that towards the end of 2022, she was not getting better and started noticing signs of paralysis on her left leg and left hand.

“After some time, I started feeling dull and bored to the extent that I was regularly feeling unconscious,” She explained further.

“Eventually, I was told that I was taken back to my doctor who immediately directed that I should go for an MRI examination. The result came out and alas, the growth of the tumor had returned and this time it came with fluid in the brain.”

She was taken to Redeemers Health Centre, Bodija, Ibadan where she spent over 30 days before she was referred to NSIA-LUTH, Lagos for emergency treatment, saying that the tumor has advanced to stage four.

In a medical report issued by the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), to Modupeore, she would need to undergo several chemotherapies (N516,000), MRI (N200,000), radiotherapy (N1,784,900) CT Scans, drugs and other consumables of which is amounting to N3,500,000.

She could be reached via; FCMB: 3081894011, Ogunrinola Modupeore Mary. Or 08146272919/08033090235.

