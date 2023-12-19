The Jigawa state chapter of Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD) has commended Governor Malam Umar Namadi for approving the appointment of 12 of its members o teach at the senior secondary schools in the State.

This was contained in an appreciation letter issued and signed by the chairman Jigawa state chapter of the Joint National Association of Persons with Disability (JONAPWD), Honourable Adamu Sha’aibu has commended Governor Malam Umar Namadi obtained by Online Tribune in Dutse, Jigawa state capital.

Honourable Adamu Sha’aibu stated that employment of his members was a result of the letter of complaint we wrote to the governor for non-inclusion of PWDs in the last employment of J Teach programme.

“We wrote a letter of complaint to the governor for non-inclusion of PWDs in the last employment of J Teach for senior secondary where we submitted 15 names.

“H E the governor directed the ministry of higher education to consider our members. Yesterday the honourable commissioner communicated to me that 12 out of the 15 of the PWDs are considered.

“We really appreciate His Excellency for his listening ear and immediate action and pray for continuity for the betterment of Jigawa people,” he emphasised.

In his part, the chairman Jigawa State Social Protection Platform (JISOP) Comrade Shu’aibu Musa Kafingana commended the governor for what he described as justice and fairness for humanity.

Comrade Shu’aibu Musa Kafingana added that “we really appreciate the governor for his listening ear and his exemplary leadership”.

“This is in addition to JISOP Communique written to him on Elderly people in the State to be considered as a segment of population to enjoy social pension and his Excellency approved the sum of N500 million with a budget line at Ministry of Women Affair’s now awaiting passage and assented for implementation.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE