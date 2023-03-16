Adamu Adamu

The Jigawa state executive council has approved awarding road construction and rehabilitation contracts worth over N22 billion.

This was contained in a press statement issued, signed, and made available to Online Tribune in Dutse, JIgawa state capital by the Special Adviser to the governor on media and publicity, Malam Habibu Nuhu Kila said this is part of governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar led administration to improve the social lives of the people in the state

According to a statement, the commissioner of Information, Youths, Sports, and Culture, Alhaji Bala Ibrahim made the announcement shortly after the executive council meeting by governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, said the projects contained the construction new and rehabilitation of the new roads across the state.

Alhaji Bala Ibrahim explained that the roads to be constructed include 30.5 kilometers of Sule Tankarkar to Amanga to Maitsamiya to Tsugudidi to Santabari to Garin Aiko at a cost of over a billion with a completion period of 12 months.

According to him, “Shuwarin to Wurma to Chamo to Abaya to Isari 28.9km at over N6.6 billion and the rehabilitation of Yanllema to Kaugama to Kwanar Madana road 37km at the sum of N8,151,455,728.89) with a competition period of 12 months”.

Ibrahim added that “Also, the council approved the re-construction of roads that were damaged as a result of the flood in the last raining season, which includes Birnin Kudu to Kiyawa road, Kiyawa to Jahun road, Gambara to Waza road, Baranda to Madobi road, Darai to Gilima road, Jahun to Gujungu road, Gujungu to Hadejia road, Auyo to Kafin Hausa road, Hantsu to Miga road and Kwalam to Gilima to Kiri to Majiya road.”