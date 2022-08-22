JAN partners firms, university to empower corps members with management skills

Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN), in collaboration with Lagos Business School and Pan Atlantic University, has on Monday, in Lagos, partnered with Parthian Partners and GB Foods to organise the one-week 2022 edition of its Venture in Management Programme (ViMP) for some selected National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members.

According to JAN, this year’s edition of the ViMP programme − which marked the 22nd-year partnership of JAN with Lagos Business School (LBS) and taking place at LBS − is designed to prepare and equip 100 NYSC members with skills that will enable them to thrive in a global economy, while transforming them to become conscientious global citizens.

While appreciating Parthian Partners, GB Foods, and LBS for sponsoring the programme, the Executive Director of JAN, Foluso Gbadamosi, stated that the ViMP is one of the ways they contribute to the attainment of the United Nations (UN) sustainable development goals (SDGs), particularly goals 1, 4, 8, and 17.

She added that young people have the potential to transform their communities and to bring about sustainable solutions that would impact the world around them.

“Our ultimate goal is to prepare NYSC members and recent graduates for the world of business as managers and entrepreneurs,” Gbadamosi said.

The Chief Executive Officer of Parthian Partners, Oluseye Olusoga, said that Parthian has a long-standing commitment to human and talent development, particularly for the next generation of national leaders.

“We are pleased to partner with JAN once again for this programme. We look forward to seeing many young Nigerians benefit from it,” Olusoga said.

The Country Manager of GB Foods, Vincent Egbe, said that developing leaders is at the core of their philosophy. He added that just as with great ingredients you could make a great dish, with great brands you could make a great business.

“With great leaders, you can build a great nation,” Egbe said. “Therefore, this exercise is important to us. Enabling great leaders will enable a great Nigeria and a great Africa.”

Dr Marvel Ogah, the ViMP Academic Director at LBS, stated that the programme aligns with their overall goal of developing responsible and ethical business professionals and speaks to their commitment to changing the face of business practice in Africa.

To this end, Ogah said, “Lagos Business School will continue to support youths by providing several opportunities to network, up-skill, and contribute to Nigeria’s economic growth within the imperatives of globalisation.”

