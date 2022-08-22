Bauchi gov employs 310 new teachers to boost manpower in education sector, primary education

A total of 310 teachers have been engaged and issued letters of engagement by the Bauchi State Government under the Federal Teachers Scheme (FTS) and the Federal Female Teachers Scheme (FTTS).

The Commissioner of Education, Dr Aliyu Usman Tilde, said that the approval for the engagement was given by the State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, in his determination to ensure the availability of enough manpower for the schools.

Speaking at the presentation of the appointment letters to the employed teachers on Monday held at the TSC complex in Bauchi, the Commissioner said that Bauchi State is among the few states in the federation that complied with the conditions of the teachers’ scheme.

Aliyu Tilde explained that the employed teachers were recruited based on merit, warning that, any one of them found wanting in the discharge of the responsibilities would be dealt with in accordance with public service rules.

According to him, “I congratulate you for scaling through the very rigorous selection processes and for being able to be employed among many other qualified applicants who also applied for the same job. I am very happy and very lucky to see very passionate individuals as applicants for the teaching job.”

The Commissioner added that “Our message to you is that as you are aware, Bauchi State under Governor Bala Mohammed is committed to the recruitment of qualified teachers and we are going to monitor the conduct of all of you as our new teachers for us to achieve our aim desire of providing qualitative education to our children.”

The Commissioner pointed out that, the present administration in the state has done a lot to advance education, said on staff welfare, in particular, the ministry of education last year promoted half of its workforce based on performance basis.

In a keynote address, the Chairman, Bauchi State Teacher’s Service Commission (TSC), Musa Wadata implored the employed teachers to always put the interest of the state first in the discharge of their duties and see themselves as indispensable partners in the task of repositioning Bauchi State education sector.

Musa Wadata noted that the current approval for the recruitment of the 310 teachers to schools in Bauchi State is the highest ever in more than 2 decades, as no such employment was made in the state.

The TSC Chairman added that “This presentation of appointment is a clear testimony of the state government’s commitment towards uplifting the quality of teaching and learning and to address the teacher shortage in the State. This is indeed a milestone achievement in the history of Bauchi State Teachers’ Service Commission by extension the State Ministry of Education.”





According to him, “I would like to felicitate our amiable, industrious, quintessential, digital Commissioner, and Teacher General, Dr Aliyu Usman Tilde for showing dynamism, focus, efficiency and candour in the way he is piloting the affairs of Bauchi State education sector.”

Musa Wadata added that “His purposeful leadership, steadfastness, ingenuity and genuine commitment to re-engineer Bauchi State education sector have made the state a model and a reference point in the Country.”