Jamika Force sets the year running with ‘You don’t know me’

The music group known as Jamika Force has put out an early song release for 2022, the single entitled: ‘You don’t know me’ is an Afropop and Afrobeats tune with a relaxing and chill tempo.

The group which is a collaboration of artists from the award winning music label Jamika Entertainment consists of the young rising stars Koredianx, Yung Bos and Sultan (Afroboy).

With the Jamika Force fast growing fan base, their song has made major waves online and on multiple streaming platforms, garnering massive listenership from not just within Nigeria but internationally as well.

According to the entertainment powerhouse head of operations, Mr Stanley Ihensekhien, the song ‘You don’t know me’ has the traits of being a romantic tune but it is more than just that.

“What we are trying to tell the world is that they haven’t seen anything yet from us after our big exploits of winning multiple awards last year.”

“You don’t know me, is just us prepping the music industry for a major takeover from our artists this year.”

Their new release has also seen it climb music charts and radio airwaves across the city of Lagos, with signs that it is going to be an early hit for the music label.

The music company and their artists won five awards in the 2021 Top Naija Music Awards, and they are confident their new body of work would fetch them more in 2022.