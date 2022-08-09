JAMB’s revenue declarations

RECENTLY, the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, indicated that the Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB) had so far remitted about N29 billion directly to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF). Adamu, who made the disclosure at a policy meeting on admissions into tertiary institutions in Abuja, said that the board had also granted over N1 billion to tertiary institutions and expended more than N2 billion on capital projects, adding that it had reserved N6 billion for its future expansion and as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The minister also said that the examining body had provided social services such as funding the freighting and delivery of donated critical hospital equipment to 12 teaching hospitals at the cost of $257,000 and ₦47 million. He was particularly enthralled by the fact that the board had continued to serve as a model for public agencies in vision, devotion, transparency and efficiency, yielding enormous goodwill to the government and people of Nigeria.

Lately, the board has, contrary to what obtained in the recent past, been declaring huge revenues for the Federal Government on a yearly basis. It has, to say the very least, more than covered its own expenses. This is quite consistent with its avowed mission under the Professor Ishaq Oloyede leadership to be honest, transparent and patriotic in the handling of public funds. Indeed, last year, the board vowed to continue its practice of remitting its operating surpluses to the government, saying, quite rightly, that the remittances were in line with global best practice. According to the Head, Public Affairs of the board, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, the board would continue its practice of remitting the constitutionally-mandated proportion of its operational surpluses in line with extant governmental directive on remittances. Benjamin argued that it was a known fact that all unutilised funds by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) should be returned to the public treasury, saying that the board and public-spirited Nigerians were at a loss as to the reasons for the various campaigns of calumny mounted by some individuals who felt that the remittances should not be made.

Of a truth, the fact cannot be denied that JAMB has seen and undergone tremendous positive transformations under the leadership of Professor Oloyede, underlining the importance of leadership in making necessary adjustments and ensuring that objectives are met. Today, there is confidence in the board and virtually all Nigerians have a positive view of the good job it is doing. Invariably, the government must be proud of the new JAMB as it has become a net revenue earner for it rather than the usual cesspit of corruption that it previously was, always asking for more money from the government to carry out its duties. Under Professor Oloyede, JAMB not only reduced the cost of its examinations forms at a point, it has been returning money to the government as excess from the money realised after the organisation of examinations.

This year, the Board made a return of N29 billion to the government. Ordinarily, this is a commendable act on the part of the board as it shows its determination to be above board and operate in an effective, efficient, open and accountable manner. However, it also has to be stated that the board has not been efficient in its relationship with Nigerians in general, the students who take its examinations and their parents, in particular, with its annual declarations and remitting of revenue to the government. This is because JAMB is not a revenue agency for the government but a service agency saddled with the task of conducting entrance examinations into tertiary educational institutions in the country. What is expected is for the board to be able to charge appropriately for the examinations and not to overcharge in order to be able to make returns to the government.

As it is, any revenue returned for the government emanates from the excessive charges it has imposed on examinations. We would therefore expect JAMB to keep reviewing the cost of its examinations in such a way that it would amply cover its responsibilities but without turning it into an indirect revenue earner for the government and tax imposer slamming excessive charges on Nigerians. The board needs to pay attention to the plight of parents who have been complaining about the high cost of its examination forms and adjust the prices accordingly. By so doing, it would keep its status as a service agency in firm view while also discharging its duties efficiently and to the admiration of Nigerians. The cost of JAMB forms should be moderate, taking cognizance of the economic challenges that Nigerians battle with on a daily basis. Revenue just cannot be the central focus of the agency in its relationship with the government and the Nigerian people. If it has sufficient funds to run the organisation, why impose additional burden on the candidates and their parents?

The foregoing notwithstanding, we commend JAMB’s openness and urge other agencies of the government, many of which are mired in corruption, to borrow a leaf from it. As government outfits, the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) stink to the high heavens and continue to be a stark representation of the traditional impunity that has landed the country in economic ruination and misery.

