Zonal APC leadership wades into Amosun, Abiodun’s rift

Disturbed by the crisis between the immediate past Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state, the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South west has waded in the interest of the party.

In a statement, National vice-chairman/chairman, Southwest, Honourable Isaac Kekemeke said the party in the zone could not afford any crisis in any of the six states of the region, especially at a time when the APC is keen on building a united house to ensure victory for its presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu in the 2023 election.

He called on the two gladiators to call their supporters to sheath their swords noting that there is growing concern that the rift could affect the fate of APC if allowed to persist.

He called on the leaders to cease fire, as the party leadership had initiated moves to resolve the rift.

Kekemeke said: “The zonal executive committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Southwest has observed the brewing misunderstanding between some respected leaders/elders of our party in Ogun state.

“We grant that misunderstandings and quarrels are an essentially inevitable part of life and human organisations.

“However, it should be understood by all party compatriots that the Southwest zone cannot afford any form of dispute to fester; not at this time when all hands must be on deck to secure resounding electoral victory for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all other candidates of the party in the Zone during the forthcoming 2023 General Elections.

“The party in the zone has already initiated actions to ensure that this family misunderstanding and others elsewhere in the Southwest are amicably resolved.

“I appeal to their Excellencies: Governor Abiodun and Senator Amosun to in the name of God and in the interest of the party in the zone sheath their swords and direct their supporters to cease henceforth from making public statements that will further divide the party in Ogun state and in the zone ..

“I urge all party faithful in the state to remain steadfast, rest assured that, our party will emerge stronger and better.”

Amosun and Abiodun had

engaged in a war of words with Amosun alleging that his successor was rigged into the office and must be removed.

He said those who were instrumental to the rigging had confessed and apologized to him.

But, Abiodun, in a swift reaction, declared that he would not join issues with his predecessor to avoid distraction from any person who has a problem with self-delusion, saying that Ogun State is not anybody’s father’s inheritance.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE