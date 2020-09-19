Ize-Iyamu votes, expresses optimism of winning

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the Edo Governorship election on Saturday, Sept. 19 cast his vote at Ugboko ward 4, unit 26, Orhionmwon Local Government Council of the state at about 9: 25 am.

Ize-Iyamu joined the queue at his polling unit located at Iguododo Primary school at about 9:20am before casting his vote at about 9: 25am.

Speaking to journalists after exercising his franchise, Ize-Iyamu commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for peaceful conduct of the electoral process.

He also commended INEC for adhering to the Covid 19 protocol.

“The process is good and going on smoothly; there is no thuggery and violence, the place is peaceful and calm.

“I am happy that INEC has a thermometer to check the temperature and they also give out face masks to our people.

“We encourage our people to come out in batches so they can strictly adhere to the Covid-19 protocols of social distances.”

He said he had not been able to get information about the conduct of the election across the state due to the poor network at his voting community.

He expressed optimism that he would emerge victorious in the election saying “I am confident of victory across the 18 LGAs of the State.”

Accreditation and voting commenced simultaneously at Ugboko ward 5, unit 26 at about 8: 46 am amidst the presence of security personnel.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES

Fuel Tanker Goes Up In Flames At Anthony Inward Gbagada, Lagos

A fuel tanker has exploded at Anthony inward Gbagada, Lagos State. This happened as a result of the tanker losing control while on motion and fell sideways thereby leading to an explosion and got two unidentified vehicles burnt…Ize-Iyamu votes Ize-Iyamu votes

Lagos Govt To Close Ojota Interchange To Second Bridge For Three Months

The Lagos State government on Friday announced that it will close the popular Ojota interchange up to the second bridge in the area for three months beginning from Monday, September 21, for some repairs…Ize-Iyamu votes

Mixed Reactions Over Gbajabiamila’s Engagement With African Speakers To Loose Africa From Stranglehold Of Foreign Debts

Hundreds of followers of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila have continued to react to the twitter message on his official twitter handle: @femigbaja, on his engagement with his counterparts from Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal and South Africa on the planned collaboration in the joint task of loosening the stranglehold of foreign debt on our economies, ahead of the 2021 conference of African Speakers, scheduled to hold in Abuja…Ize-Iyamu votes Ize-Iyamu votes

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE