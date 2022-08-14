IYD: ‘Older generation must learn to surrender power to youths’

An aspirant for the House of Representatives, Engineer Henrich Akomolafe, has appealed to the older generation in the country to relinquish power to the youths in order to reposition the country amongst comity of nations.

The aspirant made the plea in his message on the occasion of this year International Youth Day.

Akomolafe who is the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party for Ekiti South Federal Constituency 1 in next National Assembly elections, noted that his call became apposite in line with theme of this year International Youth Day: “Inter-generational Solidarity: Creating a World for All Ages.”

He said: “In previous years, the term intergenerational solidarity has translated into the idea that the older generation must not be challenged when they make claims that sometimes defy logic.

“In Nigeria, it is the blackmail intended to further keep the system skewed against young people.

“The older generation continues to hold firmly to its grip on power, they demand extensions to their years and age of service while youths remain largely unemployed, and struggle to make ends meet.

“The sad reality of the Nigerian youths is that when the Golden Fleece is found early enough, the system continues to fight against us via police brutality, unhealthy stereotyping and a generally non conducive environment.

“As the history books reflect, Nigeria’s glory years was in the hands of youth and its future is no doubt going to require strong support across generational divides to reach the ‘promised land’ we desire.

“Subsequently, I, on behalf of millions of teeming youths across the country ask that we be given the necessary support to grow and to exhibit our full potential towards improving the prospects of a potentially great country – Nigeria.

“And to youths across Nigeria, Solidarity is not fairness in a multi-complex system as Nigeria, hence, we must support ourselves and make realistic demands from politicians on inclusiveness and opportunities.”

