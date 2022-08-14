I oppose, detest shameless campaigns, parody targeting Tinubu’s health, says Senator Nnamani

Former Governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has kicked against the campaign targeted at the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ahead of the 2023 Presidential election.

Senator Chimaroke stated this in a release he personally signed and titled “Ahmed Bola Tinubu and the Path of History.”

Senator Nnamani who is also the current Chairman of the Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa/NEPAD said he vigorously oppose, protest and detest the shameless campaigns and parody targeting Tinubu’s health. Adding that as a Health worker I am amazed by the ignorance, foolishness, wickedness and callousness of these idiotic operators.

I believe they are unwarranted, extremely unprofessional, and have no place in our polity.

“Since we all desire a better Nigeria, our politics should be grounded in facts and reliable evidence. This is the only way we can advance this nation.”

He described Ahmed Bola Tinubu as the most successful Governor in modern Nigeria.

“When Bola Ahmed Tinubu was governor, Lagos State’s IGR rose from 600 million Naira per month to over 8 billion Naira per month. He had an impressive track record as a governor; his state contributed more than 30 per cent to our country’s GDP, accounted for more than 65 per cent of industrial investment in Nigeria, 80 per cent of its international trade, and collected more than 60 per cent of the country’s value-added tax. In the area of Human capacity, his mentorship was first class and his mentees have spread out and like little acorns, many have become giant oak trees in Nigeria’s political firmaments.”

He also went on memory lane to mention some past presidents who stood out for being able to contribute to the growth and greatness of their countries despite health issues.

“The first person on my lineup is John F. Kennedy (JFK). JFK actually experienced almost daily discomfort, He had digestive issues, allergies, and a persistent back condition that necessitated several operations and was made worse by his participation in World War II. He had medical sequelae of hypoadrenalism, anaemia, low blood pressure, etc essentially later determined to be Addison’s disease. Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR) the longest serving president of the United States of America served his term as president on a wheelchair this was as a result of polio diagnosis when he was 39yrs old in 1921.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Despite his health, Roosevelt guided the country through the Great Depression and World War II, two of the biggest crises of the 20th century. He significantly increased the Federal Government’s authority through a number of initiatives and reforms known as the New Deal. He was also a key figure in the successful campaign to eradicate Japanese militarism and German National Socialism. Woodrow Wilson After World War I, Woodrow Wilson founded the League of Nations (1914–18). He oversaw the passage of laws outlawing child labour and the 19th Amendment, granting women the right to vote. Wilson’s mouth was sagging on one end in 1919, a sign of a partial stroke, according to a doctor, by October 1919, he was partially paralyzed.

Dwight D. Eisenhower, elected in 1952, American remembered his era as the “happy days” one which they enjoyed nothing but a booming economy. It is important to note that he was already suffering from abdominal adhesions resulting from a 1923 appendectomy and in 1956 during the second term He was diagnosed for having Crohn’s disease, a severe digestive condition that called for surgery. Eisenhower has a stroke shortly after that in 1957. Americans were able to enjoy a booming economy regardless of his health. Ronald Reagan Even though there isn’t much proof that the 40th president had Alzheimer’s while he served as commander in chief, suspicions of dementia followed Reagan during his first presidential campaign, where the 69-year-age old’s attracted a lot of attention as he was the oldest incoming president. Regardless, being referred to as “the great communicator” By negotiating effectively with Congress, Reagan was able to pass legislation that boosted employment, reduced inflation, and strengthened the nation’s defence.

The lawmaker, however, advised Bola Tinubu on what he needed to do by working on improving relationships with many others, especially the Igbo people.





“He needs to lead by advocacy, example, practice and open-mindedness in assuaging the feeling and ongoing hostility to the Igbo in Lagos.

Senator Nnamani also condemned the alleged castigation of Igbo by his colleague, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

According to him, “The Igbo can not apologise for exploring the limits of achieving the Trinity of her character. Igbambo (hustle) Njepu( Travel) and Ako na Uche( cot of reason). The accomplishments (Ntoozu) and summation of the parts are irrevocable. The celebration of the Trinity and crescendo, ODENIGBO draws jealousy and hostility from those who claim to own Lagos. Guess what, the Igbo is not going anyway. Rather in the spirit of their fathers and forefathers more are pouring into Lagos every day. Tinubu is qualified to run for president of Nigeria in 2023 as there is no evidence that he has dementia. While my vote is covered by the Umbrella per my Party PDP and our Candidate, HE Atiku Abubakar. I take a bow for the hardest working Politico of this generation. He patiently paid his dues.”

“I pray he recovers from his alleged ailments as many humans do. May God and posterity visit Ahmed Bola Tinubu with Mercy, Peace and kindness,” he said.

Alleged Certificate Forgery: Court Grants Order Of Substituted Service On Tinubu

I oppose, detest shameless campaigns, parody targeting Tinubu’s health, says Senator Nnamani

Expose Killers Of 6 Nigeriens In South East — Buhari

I oppose, detest shameless campaigns, parody targeting Tinubu’s health, says Senator Nnamani