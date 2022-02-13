IYC commends Obaseki on infrastructural development in riverine communities

Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) has commended Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State for extending infrastructural development to riverine communities, particularly the Ijaw communities of the state.

In a press statement endorsed by Mr Omaghomi OluDerimon, Western Zone Secretary of the IYC and made available to newsmen in Benin on Sunday, the IYC said the people were excited with the development, noting that that had been the yearnings and demands of the Ijaw on successive governments of the state.

The IYC scribe stressed that the recent flag-off of the Ajoki/Ikpako road project and the proposed modern health centre at Gelegele were pointers to the fact that the government had finally yielded to their demands.

According to him, “The Ijaw Youth Council is not a political party or group, but a socio-cultural organisation with a clear mandate to speak for Ijaw people and the Niger Delta by extension.

“The IYC Western Zone has constantly called on Governor Obaseki to give adequate attention to the riverine communities and extend the good work he is doing in the city down to these areas.

“Just recently we saw the governor flag-off the Ajoki/Ikpako road and we are aware via the Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Area Development Commission (EDSOGPADEC), about the proposed modern health centre and the one-kilometre road in Gelegele and environs.

“While we are appreciative of this development, we want to quickly appeal that he should bear in mind his promise on the Udo/Inikorogha/ Ofunama road and other riverine communities.

“As we have always maintained, the governor is doing a lot and all we expect is to extend or replicate this infrastructural development to the riverine terrain which has a lot of economic potentials to move the state forward.”

OluDerimon concluded by calling on the governor to kick start the Maritime academy in one of the riverine communities to complement the seaport project and the marine police headquarters in Gelegele.