It’s unfair label managers aren’t considered for awards ― Ilabe Doro

Doro-Music group’s director, Yusuf Abdou Reny, popularly known as Ilabe Doro, has said that music label managers around the world should be honoured by award bodies for their contribution to the music business.

In a recent interview, the label executive said, “Music label managers play a key role in the music industry. They structure plan and pinpoint how work should be carried out in the company.

“It’s either they influence it positively or they make the investors back out. On a few occasions, I have met the good ones and seen a lot of looters, very few of them want the growth of the label or artiste, others are there to extort the company.

“The Doro-Music gang have had a couple of label managers both good and bad but that’s left for another day. A lot of responsibilities and division of labour are structured around the chain of music content and artiste branding most of these works are overseen by the label manager. I think it’s high time this award bodies begin to also congratulate and honour the managers and other hands on the chain to encourage and motivate their works with that we can have diligent hands that would put in more efforts to actualise this aim,” he said.

He, however, noted that the music business is growing in Africa speedily, saying, “we need to move ahead to be able to represent better. Let’s not all forget the aim is to push the culture and for the passion, the money follows thereafter.”

Doro-Music label has managed several artistes in the Nigerian music industry including popular singer and former label artiste, Lyta.

