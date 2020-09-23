Why government should jettison use of foreign professionals —APBN president

GOVERNMENTS at all levels in Nigeria have been told to jettison the use of foreign professionals when executing developmental projects and seeking solutions to problems in the country.

President, Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN), Chief Olumuyiwa Alade Ajibola FNSE, stated this while speaking with journalists on the sideline of the 9th summit of professionals themed:”Nigerai Beyond Today” organised by APBN which held at Premier Hotel, Ibadan, on Tuesday.

Ajibola noted that:”One of the reasons we are here is to discuss among other issues government’s sole reliance on foreign professionals to carry out some functions which local professionals can effectively perform. “Like I said earlier, foreign professionals are being relied upon in several government departments for solutions to Nigeria’s problems, whereas, those that can best solve the problems are those that are actually faced with the problems.

“Let me give you an example, for instance, to develop a road between one village and another, who best knows how to do it are the local professionals because they would have studied the movement, the type of terrain, the typical transportation that is expected to use the road and so on. They know best how to do it.

“We also have other issues like health, education and all sectors. We are the ones that know best our problems and with the knowledge that we have acquired as professionals, we can then approach those problems, define them better and by defining our problems clearly, then we are half way to the solution, and we can proffer solutions.

ICYM: We’II ensure the liberation of Yorubaland ―Akintoye

“We can apply technologies and seek foreign expertise which can be shared, no country is an island in any situation. So if we get all these together, then we get a better solution than just relying solely on foreign professionals.”

One of the speakers at the summit, Francis Olawale, in his paper presentation titled:”Policy of Governance And The Professionals’ Input” posited that the role of professionals in any socioeconomic enclave is very critical as the professionals collectively constitute the metaphorical lynchpin of the socioeconomic growth.

“Professionals must drive the acculturation of governance ideal, by virtue of their vantage positions as enlightened and skilled segment of the contemporary socioeconomic order.” He concluded.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE