It’s time to address pervasive insecurity

Let me start with the adage that says “charity begins at home.” This adage is apt in the sense that if the home is  not in order, the city will be like a dumping  ground. It will be in chaos. Many politicians are aspiring to become the cynosure of all eyes in 2023 but they appear to be less concerned about the incessant criminality and insecurity that have reached a crescendo in the country at the moment.

All the politicians jostling for one position or the other should set their priorities right. They should prioritise the welfare of the masses that they intend to govern. Apparently, Nigerians are fed up with the idea of “promise and fail.” Politicians become something else when they occupy the seat of power. Enough is enough: we do not want campaigns that do not bring any change to our country.

The pertinent question everybody is asking is: shall we continue like this? Only God is the guarantor of safety of life and property in the country at the moment. Besides, the strangulation of the economy is not in favour of anyone whether rich or poor. The prices of essential commodities are skyrocketing on a daily basis.

The Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) is planning to go on strike if the subsidy on fuel is removed in June this year. Everything must be done to ensure that this country does not go up in flames. What ought to be done by those who are aspiring to run the affairs of the country in the year 2023 is to synergise with the Federal Government on how peace will reign in the country.

The fact remains that it will be difficult for the successors to the present leaders to govern the country if there is no peace. Those at the helm of affairs in the country should endeavour to address the pervasive insecurity in the country. Peace and tranquility must reign in all the nooks and crannies of the country.

Rev Michael Olalekan Oladimeji,

Ibadan.

