It’s the sweater weather!

Xquisite Style
By
sweater

The rainy season is here and while trying to cover up and make ourselves as warm as possible, we must also remain stylish and clean.

One clothing item that fits this description is the sweater, sometimes called sweatshirt by some.

This sweater is not the typical boring sweater some of us know, but the fashionable, colourful and stylish ones.

The sweater can be worn as a smart-casual and casual outfit. It also fits both men and women and it is suitable for every body shape. The sweater is also very comfortable to wear.

Check out some of the ways you can style your sweaters.

 

PHOTOS: Internet

You might also like
Xquisite Style

Make it Ankara fashion

Xquisite Style

Jaw-dropping, breathtaking looks at the 2022 AMVCA

Xquisite Style

Rita Dominic’s wedding guests were the #ReelDeel

Xquisite Style

A Bridgerton affair: How Nigerian celebrities showed up

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More