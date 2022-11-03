ITF commences fishery training for 100 youths, women in Bauchi

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has commenced a three-month fishery training for over 100 youths and women in Bauchi State under the 2022 National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP) and Agripreneurship Skills Empowerment Programme (Ag SEP).

The exercise, which is designed to expose the youths to fish farming to enable them to become self-reliant would be run from August to November 2022.

A cross-section of the beneficiaries, who spoke to journalists in Bauchi on Thursday, said that the gesture will avail them the opportunity to learn fishery skills and engage in profitable ventures.

One of the trainees, Mrs Favour Philemon said that she learnt a lot from the training programme, adding the exercise impacted her positively and equipped her with skills to set up her business.

According to her, “Initially; I didn’t know what fishery is all about, now, I learnt a lot and I can start the fish business. We are exposed to breeding, brooding and other interesting things about the fish culture.”

“I count myself lucky to be part of the fishery training programme because I have been idle since my graduation from school,” she said.

Favour Philemon however, urged the Federal Government and the ITF to assist the beneficiaries with starter packs to enable them to set up their businesses at the end of the exercise.

Another beneficiary, Mrs Esther Dokas, said the gesture would stimulate job creation for the youths, reduce poverty and enhance wealth creation in the society.

She expressed readiness to ensure effective utilisation of the skills by engaging in productive activities to provide employment to others.

Esther Dokas added that “Apart from setting up my own fish farm, I will also help other unemployed youths by teaching them what I’ve learnt during the fishery training exercise”.

According to her, “My message to fellow trainees is that they shouldn’t just go home and sleep on the skills acquired,” she said, and advised the youth to shun idleness by engaging in productive activities”.

For his part; Gaddafi Lawal, described the training as imperative towards achieving youth empowerment and food security in the country.

He advised the beneficiaries against the diversion of the fishery kits to be distributed to them at the end of their training and engage in fishery.

“Fish farming is a lucrative trade, especially in the northern part of the country. You raise, harvest and supply fish to the market at a good price,” he said.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE