They’re destroying Omo-Agege’s billboards, Delta APC alleges

The Delta State All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Organisation has cried out over the alleged destruction of billboards of its governorship candidate, Ovie Omo-Agege by hoodlums suspected to be agents of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Director, Communications and Media Strategy, Delta APC Campaign Organisation, Ima Niboro, in a statement on Thursday, accused the PDP of destroying the billboards belonging to its candidate in parts of the state.

He accused some loyalists allegedly sponsored by the PDP and its candidate, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori of being responsible for the undemocratic, unsportsmanly act.

Niboro pointed out that the campaign organisation would officially write the State Police Command on the ugly development.

The former Presidential Spokesman called on security agencies to bring to book those behind the destruction of its billboards erected at some strategic locations, especially in Uvwie Local Government Area and Osubi, Okpe Local Government Area of the State.

“It is instructive to note that Okpe is the council area of the PDP governorship candidate and Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori. And despite these unprovoked attacks, billboards of Oborevwori are still standing in Orogun – the hometown of Senator Omo-Agege.

“There are also countless billboards of Sheriff in Ughelli North LGA, our principal’s council area. We will never give an eye-for-an-eye because Obarisi Omo-Agege respects dissenting opinions, no matter how small. It is not in our character to descend to their level. When they go low, we go high.

“This is not the first time our billboards are destroyed, defaced or damaged. But on each occasion, our campaign organisation replaced them. However, they must realise that nobody has a monopoly on violence.

“Sheriff must call his loyalists to order. They must run a clean campaign, one that is issue-based and constructively engaging, and refrain from acts capable of breaching public peace,” he said.

Meanwhile, the PDP in the state has yet to react to the allegation as of the time of filing the report.

