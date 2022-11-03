2023 budget: Perm Sec laments poor budgetary provisions for state house

The Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar, has said that the proposed N21.137billion budgetary allocation for the State House in 2023 is quite inadequate.

According to him, the total budget size of N21.137billion for State House in 2023 is N19.010billion less when compared to the N40.148 billion appropriated for it in 2022 fiscal year.

However, out of a total of N21.137billion budgetary proposals for 2023 fiscal year, the State House, has set aside N7.20billion for the maintenance of Villa facilities.

It also earmarked N1.96billion for vehicle purchase in the fiscal year and N644million for maintenance of State House Lagos Complex and Guest Houses.

Making presentations to that effect before the Senate Committee on Federal Character headed by Senator Abba Moro on Thursday, the Permanent Secretary State House said the proposals and projections, were inadequate.

The N7.20billion earmarked for the maintenance of Villa Facilities he explained, formed the critical component of the Capital Expenditure segment of the proposed budget.

“The facilities under this heading include but are not limited to electrical/6 mechanical installations, buildings and infrastructures in the President’s and Vice President’s residences, offices, State House Auditorium, Presidential and Ministerial Airport Chalets, etc.

“These commitments usually take about 65% of the total appropriation of the State House. In order to keep the facilities in optimal working condition, the sum of N7.20billion has been proposed for year 2023 against the sum of N7.76billion in 2022,” he said.

He added that 2023 being an election year, the sum of N1.96billion earmarked for vehicle purchase was inadequate just as the provision of N59million for maintenance of State House Lagos Complex and Guest Houses, is grossly inadequate.

“The provision of N59million for maintenance of State House Lagos Complex and Guest Houses is inadequate, requiring an estimated sum of N644million for the upgrade of the facilities.

“It is also instructive to note that the provision of N1.96billion in the 2023 proposal for vehicle purchase, would still be inadequate to meet existing requirements, 2023 being an election year which entails frequent travels with associated costs as well as the replacement of vehicles by the incoming administration,” he said.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Abba Moro said the State House budget slash for 2023 fiscal year, was not peculiar to only the State House as other MDAs were also affected.

He, therefore, assured the Perm Sec that the committee will work on the budget and do the needful.

