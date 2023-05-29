Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has on Sunday pledged to be held responsible if his successor, Senator Bassey Otu does not do well as Governor of Cross River State.

Ayade made the pledge at the Inauguration Thanksgiving Mass held at Saint Charles Wanga Catholic Church Essien Town, Calabar.

Governor Ayade whose tenure ends on Monday expressed confidence in the personality and capacity of the incoming Governor saying that the state would understand the importance of making Bassey Otu Cross River State Governor, later in the course of Otu’s Government.

In his words, the Governor is quoted saying: “That is the kind of Governor you are expecting, a man who is ready to sacrifice, a man who is ready to surrender his comfort to ensure that the citizens of Cross River State sleep well. No wonder, all the enemies started to ensure that today doesn’t happen, but God said devil you are a liar.

“If it was somebody else, by now, arrangements would have been in place on how to demolish streets, demolish houses, but a man of God is coming who have compassion. A man with character, a man with integrity a man with honour and the fear of God.

“If Bassey Otu does very well, glory to God, if Bassey Otu perform very well, after praising God, praise him for his goodness, but if Bassey Otu does not do well, hold me responsible, because this alliance and this commitment to handover power to Bassey Otu was signed and sealed since 2014.”