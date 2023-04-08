A sociopolitical group under the aegis of Northern Cross River Progressive Forum has rebuked Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, over his stance on the Cross River Northern Senatorial District Election, by asking him to accept defeat.

In a statement signed by the chairman, Ntufam Ogar Odey, and secretary, Comrade Peter Agaba, and made available to Sunday Tribune in Calabar, the group berated the Cross River Chief executive for his resolve to challenge the election results in court, saying “it is the height of insensitivity”.

According to the group Senator Jarigbe’s victory at the polls, defeating Governor Ben Ayade on February 25 was a nod by his constituents following his performance in the Senate and consequent disapproval of Ayade’s performance so far.

According to the Forum, “Our stand has become inevitable in order to caution and restrain an individual without any direct positive impact on our developmental aspirations from continuously depleting our common patrimony in pursuit of a selfish motive he embarked upon since our former lawmaker, late Senator Rose Oko passed on in 2020.

“We in the North decided to vote massively for Senator Jarigbe across party lines given his visible projects across our 54 political wards. Ayade as a Governor for about eight years could not achieve half of what Jarigbe did in about one-half- years as a Senator.”

The group further warned Governor Ayade over his decision to go to Court: “Let the Governor dare not provoke our people by wanting to once again feast on the state treasury to prosecute his tribunal case. Let him desist from stoking the flame of violence and disunity amongst our people using politics.

According to the group, “Our people were resolute, even in the face of thuggery, intimidation, destruction of property, and bluntly rejected huge amount voted for vote buying during the National Assembly polls.

“In law, the evidence tendered must support the pleadings,” adding “Leave Senator Jarigbe alone because he won the election, freely and fairly. We are monitoring proceedings at the Election Tribunal and are aware that the Governor has already misfired by pleading for Presidential Results which include Forms EC8A, EC8B, EC8C and EC8D as against Senatorial Elections results which include Forms EC8A1, EC8B1, EC8C1 and EC8D1.”

Recall that in the past weeks, Governor Ben Ayade has opted to challenge the Cross River North Election Results in Court.

