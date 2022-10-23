It is foolishness to think my acting skills, talent alone brought me this far —Kunle Remi

One man who has constantly embraced the spotlight with positive attention that comes with being famous is Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi. Since he hit the limelight when he won the 2010 edition of the Gulder Ultimate Search, the graduate of New York Film Academy has become a constant feature on the movie scene though he said he has had to wait, learn and study the workings in and around the movie industry to understand the terrain well.

According to him, it will be foolish of him to think that his acting skills and talent could have brought him this far, saying without God’s divine touch on his career and craft, he wouldn’t have reached these heights.

Speaking about life before he became an actor, Remi, who was a lead character in the trending movie, Anikulapo, produced by Kunle Afolayan, said he was involved in a number of auditions and modelling before he won the Ultimate Search reality show.

He recalled how he lacked the confidence to face the camera in his early days as an actor, pointing out that after crossing a decade as a thespian, he has built confidence and garnered experiences that have molded him into the man he has become.

Speaking about how he got Saro role on Anikulapo, Remi said he got a call from Afolayan whom he had once worked with, adding that he asked him if he could take the role.

He said Afolayan sent him the script and he was blown away by what he read, pointing out that the ace movie director remains a big factor in the movie industry.

Asked what has kept him in the game for a decade, Remi said he has never seen himself as an excellent actor who should appear on every production or studio that hires him.

He maintained that he remains humble and opportunity he has been given and more that would come even as he pledge to always show up and give his best at every chance he gets.

