Undisclosed ailment forces Halima Abubakar to quit acting

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar may have decided to call it quits with acting following a protracted ailment that has kept her out of job for more than three years.

Abubakar who did not disclosed the nature of her ailment is believed to be battling with a protracted fibroid and other health challenges.

While she is said to be recuperating well and planning to make a big come back into the entertainment industry, the actress said her focus is to get back on her feet and get the pieces of life together.

In a statement released by her management late Monday evening, the actress announced she will be quiting acting for now to allow her focus on getting adequate medical attention.

Her illness was said to have been the main reason she waw advised to quit acting as her management also confirmed that “Halima Abubakar quit acting. We are so grateful for all. We love you all. Thank you for the support. She is so downcast. She really did love acting, Thank you,” her management said.

