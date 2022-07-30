Niger Delta Ministry, NDDC plan PPP funding for mega projects

The Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs (MNDA) and Niger Delta Development Commission have planned a Public Private Partnership (PPP) to fund mega infrastructure projects in the region.

This is part of the resolutions contained in a communiqué issued at the end of a Two-Day Top Management Retreat of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) held at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa.

According to the communiqué there is be “focus on mega infrastructure projects through the adoption of Public Private Partnership (PPP) as a major funding option to mobilize private sector resources and multilateral agencies which would create a robust economy that guarantees jobs and wealth creation”.

Other resolutions are “rededicate to and comply with the ideals of transparency, accountability, innovation and corporate governance for improved service delivery.

“To institute a framework for partnership with States and other Stakeholders for joint need assessment, prioritization and project monitoring. This will speed up infrastructural development in the Niger Delta Region and avoid overlaps /duplication of efforts.

“Finalize the hamonization of all development plans (the Niger Delta Action Plan, Niger Delta Regional Development Master Plan (NDRDMP), IOCs Plans) and secure the concurrence of States and other Development Partners for effective implementation.

“Adopt collaboration and synergy as the bedrock of the oversight function of the MNDA in its relationship with the NDDC. Towards this end, a biannual management retreat is recommended to foster this relationship and by consequence improve service and project delivery.

“Further engagements to re-orient critical stakeholders in the region on peace building is necessary to consolidate the stability of the region. The carrying out of re-orientation advocacy to engender positive disposition to cooperation with Governments on development projects in the Niger Delta region is recommended.

“Enthrone and comply strictly with the provisions of the Public Procurement Act, Public Service Rules and Procedures as well as Financial Regulations in the operations of the Agency and the Ministry.”

Furthermore, the Communiqué stated that the retreat also acknowledged the slow pace of development in the region despite huge investments by various tiers of government, development partners, IOCs and civil society organizations, noting that the outcome of the recently concluded Forensic Audit points to the need for further action.

Participants at the Retreat also noted the policy thrust of Government to reposition the NDDC under the oversight of the MNDA and its resolve to transform it into an efficient, purpose-driven agency.

