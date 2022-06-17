Islam and public affairs (V)

IN the Name of Almighty Allah, the Beneficent, the Merciful.

One of the major challenges in public administration in all the countries of the world today is security, which reflects in pogrom of people through violence, wars, hostilities, kidnapping, murder, ethnic crises, racist killings, and religious wars. The challenge reflects among the developed countries and less-developed countries.

No one is safe again in all the countries of the world as large numbers of people are being killed with bombs and guns in mosques, churches, concerts, public lecture halls, schools, synagogues, hospitals, malls, market places, and among others. It’s frightening when children and women are no more safe in schools, mosques, and churches, and synagogues.

On Friday, March 15, 2019, terrorist attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, resulted in the death of 51 worshippers during Jumat prayers.

From 1957 to 2022, there had been 44 attacks, killings, hostage takings and kidnappings at synagogues in the United States of America, where thousands of Jews were killed by non-Jewish people. The last one was on January 15, 2022 where a British-Pakistani armed with a pistol stormed a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, during a Sabbath service and took four people hostage. One hostage was released after six hours and the remaining three escaped after 11 hours. The FBI stormed the synagogue and killed the perpetrator.

Further is the recent mass shooting of innocent elementary school students in Uvalde, Texas, United States. Eighteen-year-old Salvador Ramos killed 19 students and two teachers and wounded 17 other people on May 24, 2022.

In the multi-religious communities of the countries of the world, what is worrisome is that the various governments find it difficult, if not impossible, to stop mass killings in mosques, churches, synagogues, schools, malls, concerts and other public places.

Whereas Almighty Allah says in the Holy Qur’an, Baqarah 2:256-257: “Let there be no compulsion in religion. Truth stands out clear from error; whoever rejects evil and believes in God hath grasped the most trustworthy hand-hold that never breaks. And God heareth and knoweth all things. God is the Protector of those who have faith: from the depths of darkness He will lead them forth into light. Of those who reject faith the patrons are the evil ines: from light they will lead them forth into the depths of darkness. They will be companions of the fire to dwell therein (forever).”

God enjoins us to accommodate one another and respect each other’s beliefs, as your religion is for you, and mine is for me. The Holy Qur’an, Kafirun, 109:1-6, says: “Say: ‘O ye that reject faith! I worship not that which ye worship, nor will ye worship that which I worship. And I will not worship that which ye have been wont to worship, nor will ye worship that which I worship. To you be your way, and to me mine.’”





Despite the killing of several thousands of people in northern Nigeria, kidnapping of students from schools and hostels, displacing millions of people ii the North-East since 2009 by the politically motivated Boko Haram terrorists, the bandits masquerading as herdsmen across Nigeria still pounced on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, and killed over 40 people, with about 60 critical injured on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Yet, God declares, that He would have made us one nation and one religion, if He desired, but He wants to test us, from what He had given us, i.e., freewill to pick from right or wrong. The Holy Qur’an, Ma’idah, 5:48 says, “To thee We sent the Scripture in truth confirming the scripture that came before it and guarding it in safety; so judge between them by what God hath revealed and follow not their vain desires diverging from the truth that hath come to thee. To each among you have We prescribed a Law and an Open Way. If God had so willed He would have made you a single people but (His plan is) to test you in what He hath given you: so strive as in a race in all virtues. The goal of you all is to God; it is He that will show you the truth of the matters in which ye dispute.”

In the administration of public affairs, the leaders have the responsibility to provide security for all in the face of all odds, so that peace, harmony and tranquility may reign supreme. The leadership is given as a trust from God, and as vicegerent of God on earth, we are all going to render account to God Almighty on the Day of Resurrection (Qur’an 2:30-34).

Perhaps God Almighty will soon change the leadership in the countries of the world as they all fail in providing security of lives and property, and provide the bare needs of life for the people as global inflation has hit the roof, due to the Putin of Russian war against Ukraine since February 24, 2022.

God Almighty has warned in the Holy Qur’an Muhammad, 47:38, “Behold ye are those Invited to spend (Of your substance) In the way of God : But among you are some That are niggardly. But any Who are niggardly are so At the expense of Their own souls. But God is free Of all wants, And it is ye that are needy. If ye turn back (From the Path), He will Substitute in your stead another people; then they Would not be like you!”

Beyond the warning of Almighty God that the leadership in the countries of the world will be changed and replaced with better leadership because of their failures, God has declared that the clear evidence of failure of leadership in the globe is manifest. The Holy Qur’an, Baiyina, 98:1-8 declares, “Those who reject (Truth) Among the People of the Book And among the Polytheists, Were not going to depart (From their ways) until There should come to them Clear Evidence,— An apostle from God, Rehearsing scriptures Kept pure and holy: Wherein are laws (or decrees) Right and straight. Nor did the People Of the Book Make schisms, Until after there came To them Clear Evidence. And they have been commanded No more than this: To worship God, Offering Him sincere devotion, being True (in faith); To establish regular Prayer; And to practice regular Charity; And that is the Religion Right and Straight. Those who reject (Truth) Among the People of the Book And among the Polytheists, Will be in hell-fire, To dwell therein (for aye). They are the worst of creatures. Those who have faith And do righteous deeds,— They are the best of creatures. Their reward is with God : Gardens of Eternity, Beneath which rivers flow; They will dwell therein For ever ; God well pleased With them, and they with Him : All this for such as Fear their Lord and Cherisher.”

It is very crucial for the leadership in the countries of the world to act fast and consider the five principles of righteousness as enunciated on the throne of Almighty Allah in the affairs of state so that the world may be better.

The first principle is that there is no shortcut to the acquisition of wealth. Only Allah provides wealth to Whom He pleases (Qur’an 3:37; 14:38; 42:19; 13:26; 16:71; 17:30; 29:62; 34:39).

The second principle of righteousness which leaders in public affairs must reflect upon regularly is that there is no medicine for death, and every soul will have the taste of death (Qur’an 3:185; 29:57; 21:35; 31:34; 63:10-11; 16:61; 89:27-30).

The third principle of righteousness is that life is full of struggles, as there is no time to rest (Qur’an 90:4; 2:214).

Fourthly, the principle of righteousness that leaders must remember always is that people must discuss about you, whether good or bad. You should seek for good, and must remember that you can’t satisfy everybody. Just let your conscience guide you for goodness always.

And the fifth principle of righteousness is which leaders in public affairs must reflect always is that God’s verdict on everyone is final, and can’t be changed (Qur’an 57:22; 9:51).

May Almighty Allah guide the leadership in the various countries aright. Ameen.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…