Islam and public affairs (1)

In the name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful.

Perhaps the democratic polity of Nigeria and indeed in different countries of the world has been built on sand rather than solid rock. Perhaps there are fundamental errors in the theoretical framework in establishing an enduring polity in Nigeria. Perhaps the nation has tarried wrongly in having formidable democratic values for sustainable polity. Perhaps the democratic institutions put in place by the military are not in good shape to midwife a truly democratic structure for the country. Perhaps the ghost of military rule still haunts the polity of Nigeria. Perhaps the military had prepared a hodge-podge political transition programme that will not make the democratic governance sustainable.

Perhaps Nigeria must fumble and wobble in its nascent democracy before it reaches the Promised Land. Perhaps what we are experiencing in the democratic polity are necessary teething problems which must be experienced. Perhaps the eighth constitution of 1999 for Nigeria is not fool-proof enough to give sound legal backing for our polity. Perhaps the good men are not yet born in Nigeria, whom the Greek philosopher, Plato (428/427 – 348/347 B.C.E., says must only control a government before it can be adjudged a good one. Perhaps the western democracy is a misfit to give us the desired peace and tranquility, which the Indian Islamic scholar, philosopher and jurist, Abul A’la Al-Mawdudi (1903-1979), describes as ungodly. Perhaps theo-democracy is a better political theory for Nigeria which places the sovereignty of state in the divine Hand of God, the Creator of heavens and earth.

An Islamic state is meant to enforce the law of the Shari’ah within its territorial jurisdiction, it is duty-bound to make itself an efficient organ for transforming the high ideals of Islam into reality. The Qur’an, while enumerating the main functions of the Islamic state, says: “Those who, if We establish them in the land, observe worship, and pay the poor due and enjoin good and forbid evil” (Qur’an 22:41).

This shows that the function of an Islamic State is not only to defend its citizens from external attack and internal disorder but also to enable individual man and woman to realise the tenets of Islam and their beliefs in the socioeconomic concerts of their practical life.

As far as the nature of the Islamic state is concerned, it is theocracy with regard to God in the sense that the de jure sovereignty belongs to Allah Whose de facto sovereignty is inherent and manifest in the working of the entire universe and Who enjoys exclusively the sovereign prerogative over all the creation. The Holy Qur’an has stressed this point in so many verses: “The Command is for none but for Allah. He has commanded that ye obey none but Him. That is the right path” (Qur’an 12:40). Also, “Follow the revelation sent unto you from your Lord, and do not follow the (so-called) guardians other than Him” (Qur’an 7:3). “And those who do not make their decisions in accordance with that revealed by Allah are (in fact) the deniers of Truth” (Qur’an 5:44).





It thus becomes quite clear that a state established on the basis of God’s sovereignty cannot enforce any law in contravention of the Qur’an and the Sunnah even if all the citizens make a demand for it. An Islamic state is, therefore, theocratic in one aspect as it is run according to God’s laws, but it is altogether a different from theocracy of which Europe has had the bitter experience and in which, a priestly clan is sharply marked off from the rest of the population and exercises an unchecked domination and enforces laws of its own making in the name of God, and thus imposes its own godhood upon the common people. The priest puts himself as a mediator between the masses and the unseen God. Such a system is quite Un-Islamic.

The theocracy built by Islam is not ruled by a particular religious class, but by the whole community of Muslims, including the rank and file. as Allah has not appointed a particular individual, group, race or class as the representative of the Real Sovereign upon the earth, but the whole community. The Qur’an, An-Nur 24:55-56 says: “God has promised, to those among you who believe and work righteous deeds, that He will, of a surety, grant them In the land, inheritance (of power), as He granted it to those before them; that He will establish in authority their religion—the one Which He has chosen for them; And that He will change (their state), after the fear In which they (lived), to one of security and peace. ‘They will worship Me (alone) and not associate aught with Me.’ If any do reject faith after this, they are rebellious and wicked. So establish regular prayer and give regular charity; and obey the Apostle ; That ye may receive mercy”.

Indeed, the entity called Nigeria is on a gunpowder with the spate of religious crises, ethnic violence and vehement call for confederation and disintegration of the country. The freedom of association, freedom of movement, and right to free speech and personal liberty under a democratic setup are being flagrantly abused even by the elite, who should know better.

Also, the chaotic situation in the Houses of Assembly, the National Assembly and even problems in the executive arm of government is nothing to write home about. What we are witnessing is politics of vendetta rather politics for development with multiple motions and counter motions of impeachments. Just as the speakers of the legislative Houses are being removed at will both at federal and state levels, the executive arms are at war with each other on power play and game.

The struggle for power, money and influence is hallmark of the first twelve months of our nascent democracy, and beyond. The poor masses that heaved a sigh of relief under the corrupt and high-handed government of the military have continued to live in poverty, virtual helotry, slavery, hunger, disease, fear and insecurity. Whereas the essence of government is to protect lives and property and provide the bare needs of food, shelter and clothing, as the Greek philosopher, Aristotle (384-322 B.C.), enunciates.

The Holy Prophet (may peace be upon him) said: “The government is the guardian of those who have no guardian.” Moreover, the state is bound to create such conditions in which good reigns supreme in the society and evil is suppressed and exterminated, and its citizens learn to live as good Muslims.

Although the government has lofty programmes like poverty alleviation, the people have continued to wallow in poverty as the necessities of life are still beyond the reach of over 80 per cent of the about 250 million population. Though the government has launched the Universal Basic Education (UBE) as a form of free education and vocational training up to Junior Secondary School level, millions of school-age children are still out of school. Although the government is waging war against corruption, many officials are still flaunting their embezzled money in the society unchallenged.

Besides, the health sector is still crying for attention as even government officials are still being flown out of the country for medical care.

Meanwhile, Islam, the religion of peace and way of life which solves political and socio-economic problems, postulates that the administration of public affairs should be entrusted in the hands of those are best suited to discharge it (Qur’an 4:58). This means that those who are to be entrusted with positions of authority in our polity should be men of honour, respect, integrity and free from corrupt practices. They should not be men who have records of conviction, embezzlement and corrupt practices. They should not be men who tell lies. They should be men of great minds, great hearts, true faith and ready hands who are to render selfless service to God and humanity.

The Holy Qur’an 4:58-59 attests, “Allah doth command you to render back your trusts to those to whom they are due; and when ye judge between man and man that ye judge with justice: verily how excellent is the teaching which He giveth you! for God is He who heareth and seeth all things. O ye who believe! obey God and obey the Apostle and those charged with authority among you. If ye differ in anything among yourselves refer it to God and His Apostle if ye do believe in God and the Last Day: that is best and most suitable for final determination”.

In an authentic Hadith as contained in Sahih Muslim, a leader is forbidden to choose a successor. It was narrated on the authority of ‘Abdullah b. ‘Umar who said: “I was present with my father when he was wounded. People praised him and said: ‘May God give you a noble recompense! He said: ‘I am hopeful (of God’s mercy) as well as afraid (of His wrath). People said: ‘Appoint anyone as your successor’. He said: ‘Should I carry the burden of conducting your affairs in my life as well as in my death? (So far as Caliphate is concerned), I wish I could acquit myself (before the Almighty) in a way that there is neither anything to my credit nor anything to my discredit. If I would appoint my successor, (I would because) one better than me did so (He meant Abu Bakr). If I would leave you alone, (I would do so because) one better than me, i.e. the Messenger of Allah (may peace be upon him), did so’. ‘Abdullah says: ‘When he mentioned the Messenger of Allah (may peace be upon him), I understood that he would not appoint anyone as Caliph’.”

May Almighty Allah guide us aright in picking the right leaders to steer the ship of the state. Amen.