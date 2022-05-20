How Ede Central Mosque got N20m facelift

EDE Central Mosque, Ede Osun State, is now a centre of worship to behold for members of the Muslim community in the ancient town after it underwent renovation spearheaded by Nigeria’s Ambassador to Mexico, Adejare Bello.

The two-storey, 3,000-capacity edifice, adjudged the biggest mosque in Osun State, had suffered dilapidation in the last few years. Its roof leaked during the rainy season and given its general state of its disrepair, many worshippers who found it uncomfortable for prayers and other functions stayed away and opted for smaller Juma’at mosques.

But two years ago, Ambassador Bello rallied some of his friends and associates, including the Osun State Commissioner for Works and Transport, Mr Remi Omowaiye; the Commissioner for Human Resources, Alhaja Latifah Giwa; the Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Bola Oyebamiji; the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Professor Olalekan Yinusa and Honourable Seun Odofin, to join in mobilising funds towards rebuilding the central mosque and returning it to its former glory.

Speaking on the renovation of the mosque, Bello said the project was dear to him and apart from the fact that his marriage was conducted inside the mosque about 30 years ago, the refurbishment was going to be of immense benefit to the community.

“The mosque had been in a dilapidated condition for a while. In fact, people could not use it when it rained because it would be like they were praying in the rain as all parts of the building were leaking.

“The idea to renovate the mosque was conceived two years ago when some of us who are Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s associates came together. We inspected the building to see what needed to be done and got costing in company with the leader of the Muslim community, Alhaji Babatunde Elesin,” he said.





According to him, they got an estimate of N20 million and they had to take time to source for money for the project as it was more capital-intensive than they thought

Ambassador Bello said: “We thank Almighty God for how we have been able to pull this off. Most of the work is on the roof and the interior. The entire structure is being repainted, in addition to some other works being done on the exterior. We thank God for the Commissioner for Works and Transport, Engr. Remi Omowaiye, who has been up and doing. You will think he is a Muslim or from Ede but he is a Christian from Ilesa.

“Let me add that this has nothing to do with politics or election. We have been on this for almost two years now. It is indeed beneficial to the people. The Imam-in-Council can now sit in the mosque as expected, hold their meetings and carry out their administrative duties. The people can also pray in the mosque during the rainy season without fear of getting drenched

“They can now conduct marriages in the mosque like my own, held in the mosque 30 years ago. The people should appreciate the efforts of the governor’s associates who partnered on this rehabilitation on behalf of the government out of passion for development. I urge the people to make judicious use of the mosque while they ensure a good maintenance culture.”

Giving an history of the mosque, the chairman of the Ede Muslim Council, Imam Babatunde Elesin, said: “Ede Central Mosque is a collective worship centre for all Muslims in Ede and was built by them. I can’t really say how long it has existed because the present structure is not the original one. The initial mosque was demolished in 1986 before the present two-storey structure was built.

“Those that facilitated that project then were Alhaji Siyanbade Ejalonibu, the Aare Musulumi of Ede land, the late Sheikh Solahudeen Olayiwola, Alhaji Zakariyau Olounlomerue, Balogun Odo Muslumi of Ede and other Muslim leaders during the reign of the late Timi of Ede, Oba Tijani Oladokun.

“After it was built, the late former governor, Isiaka Adeleke, painted the building and tiled the mosque in 2015. Dr Sakariyawu Olayiwola Babalola, popularly known as S.O.B, repainted the mosque because it was already looking dirty and put a roof instead of the decking that was there because it was already leaking. But since then, no renovation was done and the structure deteriorated. It was not looking good again, the roof failed and the leak spread to almost every area of the mosque. It became difficult to worship and this went on until some associates of the governor heard and came for inspection. They fixed the mosque and it is now wearing a new and befitting look.”