Ask the Doctor

Is this a hernia

Dr. Wale Okediran
a hernia Hernia in men

I recently noticed a swelling in one of my groins. The swelling is always there when I stand but disappears when I lie down. Is this a hernia? Can I use some medications to cure it since I am afraid of an operation?

Slow (by SMS)

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Yes, this looks like a hernia. Once diagnosed by a competent doctor, there is no place for medications. You will need to have surgery before it gets complicated.

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