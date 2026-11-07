How Ereke Day Festival began, now celebrated in London, US, others —Chief Idowu Owolana

Chief (Mrs) Esther Idowu Owolana (JP) is the Iya Egbe, and Leader of Women Believers (CAN), Ikenne. In this interview with Saturday Tribune, she speaks on the story of Ereke Day and other Ikenne matters.

In the spirit of the 50th Ereke Day celebration, can you share with us how it began?

Yes. When Ereke Day was first established, three of our friends accompanied their friends to the Ogere Festival. Those friends were Mr Jimoh Owokoya, Mr Sesan Akinola and Mr Fasanya. When they went with their friends, they saw how the people of Ogere celebrated their festival and how well it was organised. When they returned home to Ikenne, they contacted our brother, Mr Kolawole Oronti. We now call him Daddy Oronti.

They told him, ‘We saw something like this when we accompanied our friends, and we want to bring it to you.’ He replied that they should take the idea to the then king, Oba Awomuti, the Alakenne of Ikenne at the time. He said he could not undertake it on his own but that if the king approved the idea, they should come back and organise it.

The three of them then left and stopped at the house of one of their friends, Mr Paseda, who is now late. They called me and asked me to join them, so I went over to meet them. They explained the idea to me, and I said it was a good one. That was how the four of us went to see the king.

We presented the proposal to him (the King), and he gave us permission to establish it. That was in 1976. That was how we started.

When one of our brothers returned from Ibadan, he printed some flyers for us. We distributed them wherever we knew Ikenne indigenes could be found. I took some to Ibadan, while others took theirs to Ijebu-Ode and Lagos. That was how we began distributing the flyers. We made donations from our own pockets and started putting everything in place. We also began holding meetings.

We then asked Mr Owokoya and Mr Sesan to organise meetings in Lagos. They contacted Ikenne indigenes living there, and they started holding meetings at Mr Jimoh Adekoya’s shop. That was the venue they used in Lagos. We were also encouraged to hold our own meetings here in Ikenne.

That year, we decided to launch the celebration, and God blessed our efforts. We started in 1976. That was how it all began.

How would you describe the impact of the celebration on the town in terms of visible development and progress?

Right from the beginning, it brought genuine progress to the community. Wherever there was a need, people came together to address it. Roads were renovated, and electricity was provided in areas that previously lacked it. Dilapidated school buildings were renovated, and books were purchased for students. It became a very interesting celebration.

One of the reasons it has remained interesting is that we made sure our children were introduced to it from the beginning. We usually organise separate parties for the children. People also started bringing their children from abroad. Those who came from overseas and witnessed what we were doing would bring their children along for subsequent editions.

We encouraged our children to establish the celebration wherever they found themselves. For instance, in London, I was among those who initiated the celebration of Ereke Day.

In some of the earlier interviews we conducted, we learnt that in the past, whenever a child was born, parents would register them into age groups (Egbé Ibile) or clubs from childhood, thereby building lifelong bonds. Is that still the practice, or how do people join these groups now?

Yes. For instance, we belong to a group called Ikenne Morning Stars. We started together from the beginning, but as we are getting older, we are now bringing our children into the group. Other clubs whose members are also ageing have started enrolling their children as well.

They no longer register children into clubs from birth?

No. Children are no longer enrolled from birth; they join when they become adults. The youths look at the existing clubs and age-grade groups (Egbé IbiIe). They observe which ones align with their peers or age brackets, approach the leadership and register to become members.

Regarding membership of the IDA, since it comprises both social clubs and traditional age-grade groups (Egbé Ibilé), are there specific gender-based criteria for men and women, or can anyone join any group of their choice?

Anyone can join any club they want. Some clubs are mixed. You observe the conduct and values of a club and its members, and if you are comfortable with what you see, you contact the leader and join. Whenever it is time for the celebration, you return home and participate actively with your club.

Importantly, during the first Ereke Day celebration in 1976, there were 34 clubs that registered and individuals who made donations. If we count all the clubs we have today, their number would have risen to about 1,000. It has been a very progressive journey.

Even those who married foreigners bring their wives and children home for Ereke Day. Once the children see what we have here, they often tell their fathers that they want to join.