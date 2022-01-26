Is anywhere safe in Nigeria?

The insecurity bedevilling the country has graduated to the extent that Nigeria, a country blessed with great resources, has now become the poverty capital of the world. Insecurity is everywhere in this country and there seems to be no solid security architecture to combat this.

People are killed like animals and there is bloodshed is everywhere. No one can move freely across the country, yet, the government is handicapped due to reasons only the government can explain.

If nothing is done quickly, Nigeria may soon cease to exist because there seems to be no hope again for the people. Abnormality is now becoming the new order. I am pleading with the authorities in charge to do all it takes to see that this country is returned to normalcy and security is restored.

John Daniel Godwill Ladan,

Bauchi.