The Independent National Electoral Commission assures the general public of a free and fair election by allowing members of the public to view election results through a collation portal called the INEC Result View Portal (IREV).

According to INEC, this was created to help Nigerians see transparency in the collation of election results.

The portal can be accessed by visiting www.inecelectionresults.ng to view election results by following the registration steps.

A transparent election process helps to ensure that the will of the people is accurately reflected. This is why the Commission has resolved to use the IReV portal to upload the Polling Unit results in real-time for the #NigeriaDecides2023 election.

Also, Nigerians will be able to see the results of each polling unit as Election Day comes close. The IREV will also help reduce misinformation from fake news portals on the Internet. It will strengthen the election management process and enhance the system’s transparency.

INEC added, “Nigerians can be part of the entire election process; your vote counts, use it wisely.”